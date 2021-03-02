Mississippi Governor Lifts Mask Mandate but Still Recommends Wearing One

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is getting rid of most mask mandates that he had imposed to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He is also lifting most other restrictions, including limits on seating in restaurants.

Reeves is issuing a new executive order that takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Until now, most of Mississippi’s 82 counties had been under a mask mandate for months.

Reeves said Tuesday that the number of people hospitalized because of the virus has decreased in recent weeks, and vaccination numbers are increasing. He says K-12 schools will still require masks where social distancing is not possible.

