Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Announces Plans to Honor Claudette Colvin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced in a video that the City of Montgomery is working with the family of Claudette Colvin to honor her legacy as someone who challenged Montgomery’s segregated buses in the 1950s.

Reed says more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Colvin was a teenager when she was arrested on March 2, 1955, for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person. That was before Rosa Parks was arrested in December of that year.

It was decided that Parks would become the face of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which is considered the start of the modern civil rights movement.

“It should never be forgotten that it was a teenager whose actions and whose determination was the first act to challenge the segregation of Montgomery buses,” Reed said in his video.

Colvin lives in the Bronx, NY.

