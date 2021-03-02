Sunshine Returns Wednesday!

by Shane Butler



Cloudy and rainy conditions continue into the evening and overnight hours. It will be a chilly rain with temps hovering in the 40s. The last of the rain departs as and area of low pressure moves east of us early Wednesday morning. Clouds will begin to clear and we’re expecting sunshine late morning and definitely through the afternoon hours. High pressure will move into the region and provide us a chance to dry out Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Most of Friday is looking dry until another disturbance drops down into the deep south. A quick round of rain is possible Friday night into early Saturday. This system moves south of us and we’re back to sunshine Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend is looking dry with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. Once again, high pressure builds over the region and we’re looking at a sunny and dry weather pattern early next week. Temps respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s by midweek.