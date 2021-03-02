Suspected Drug Dealer Jailed in Linden

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Marengo County man is behind bars facing multiple drug charges.

Linden Police Chief Robert Alston says 35 year old Jessie Phillips Jr. of Jefferson is charged with trafficking cocaine — possession of a controlled substance — and possession of marijuana.

Phillips was arrested in Linden Wednesday after an officer spotted a marijuana blunt in his car — then searched his vehicle.

Marijuana — powder and crack cocaine — pills — and more than $4500 dollars in cash — were found.

Phillips is being held in the Marengo County Detention Center without bond.