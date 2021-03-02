Thurman’s Triple Double Not Enough, Linden Falls 60-38 to Skyline

by Alabama News Network Staff

In the ultimate contrast in styles, Skyline played a full-court, run-and-gun style against a Linden squad built around getting the ball to 6-foot-6 sophomore Timya Thurman near the basket.

In Tuesday’s AHSAA Class 3A Girls’ State Basketball Championships semifinal battle at Bill Harris Arena at theBirmingham Crossplex, flash beat crash.

Skyline (29-7), with a roster listing no player taller than 5-foot-7, used its full-court press to stifle the Patriots (11-4) and earn a 60-38 victory. Gracie Rowell score 19 points, Gracie Stucky added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals, and Aiden Bellomy had 12 points and four steals.

Thurman delivered a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocked shots, but the Patriots committed 31 turnovers against Skyline’s constant full-court pressure. Alaysia Burns added 25 points and four steals.

Skyline made 10-of-28 from 3-point range, including four each by Rowell and Bellomy. Linden, meanwhile didn’t make a 3-pointer.

Skyline, coached by Ronnie McCarver, advances to play Marion County (29-7) in Friday’s championship game, with tip-off set for 2 p.m., at Bill Harris Arena. Marion County defeated Samson in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Skyline also advanced to the title game in 2019 before falling to Phillips-Bear Creek, which was coached by Scott Veal, now the Marion County head coach.

Linden, coached by Teressa Bolden, fell one game shy of the Patriots’ first trip to the championship game since 2016.

All semifinal and championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network by AHSAA TV partner WOTM TV. All of Tuesday’s games at UAB’s Bartow Arena and Bill Harris Arena are also being televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and broadcast live over the AHSAA Radio Network.