Troy University to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to the Public

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

Vaccines will be administered at the Health Center located next to the Trojan Center on campus. Troy University has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The university says distribution will strictly follow the guidelines determined by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those currently eligible to get the vaccine include people age 65 and older along with:

First responders

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Childcare Workers

People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

Judiciary (including, but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

People with certain medical conditions, as outlined by the state’s plan

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Troy University, you must first complete and submit the COVID-19 Vaccination Request.

Immediately after submitting your health information, you will be asked to schedule an appointment for your vaccination from the available dates and times.

If you submitted your information, but still need to schedule an appointment, you may find a link to our reservation system in the confirmation email that you received.

For assistance with completing the registration form, or scheduling an appointment, please call (800) 414-5756.

To learn more about Troy University’s response to the pandemic, please visit our Coronavirus Information Center.

— Information from Troy University