Two Year Anniversary Memorials For the Lee County Tornado

by Ja Nai Wright

Two years ago on March 3rd 2019 at 2:03 pm, tragedy came down on lee county in the form of a 170 mile per hour tornado.

When the storm was over, the tornado left nothing but destruction and loss in its wake. Now just two years after, Lee county is once again taking the time to remember that day and all that was lost, from personal belongings to homes, and worst of all family.

This year the community will have multiple memorial type services throughout the day starting at 10 am with a home dedication to the Dean family, a Reflections and Remembrance ceremony outside of the courthouse square in Opelika Co, a moment of silence at 2:03pm at the Smith station community Government Center hosted by mayor Copeland, and ending at 7pm with a candle light vigil at Providence Baptist Church, Opelika, AL.

The memorials are open to the public and Lee county officials encourage all to come out to show love and support in the community.