UA System Returning to In-Person Instruction this Fall

by Savanna Sabb

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Students across the three-campus University of Alabama System will return to in-person instruction for the fall semester with no limits on class size in Birmingham, Huntsville or Tuscaloosa to guard against COVID-19. The system said in a statement Monday that current models show it should be safe to resume traditional teaching after the summer break. Millions more should have the vaccine against the new coronavirus by then. Dr. Selwyn Vickers, the medical dean at UAB, says leaders will continue trying to make decisions based on data and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health agency.

