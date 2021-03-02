Wahl elected chairman of Alabama Republican Party

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — John Wahl, a butterfly farmer and state GOP officer, has been elected as the new chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. Wahl replaces longtime chairwoman Terry Lathan who did not seek a fourth term. Wahl previously served as the ALGOP senior vice chairman. He was a member of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s transition team. In a statement, Wahl said the party’s values of free speech, equal rights, family values, and fair elections are under attack.

