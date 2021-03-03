3 Degree Guarantee: Autauga Co. Family Support Center Gets $1,100 Donation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network have presented the Autauga County Family Support Center with a check for $1,100 as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee. Hootie Gipson and Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler made the check presentation this afternoon.

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 for every day that our Weather Authority team of meteorologists forecasts Montgomery’s high temperature within three degrees. At the end of each month, the money collected goes to our charity of the month.

For February, it was the Autauga County Family Support Center.

“The main thing we do is we provide free GED classes to prepare individuals to take the GED that did not pass or complete high school successfully,” Merrill Carroll of the Autauga County Family Support Center said. “We never want finances to be a barrier for our students, but it costs money to get your GED. We do classes for free but we have to pay for the test. So this money is going to pay for the test for our students,” she said.

“Gipson’s Tire Pros being in the River Region for over 40 years, it has always been a pillar of our business to give back to local charities and our community. We do it with great joy,” Gipson said.

