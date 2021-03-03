A Bit Warmer Thursday

by Shane Butler



Some awesome spring-like weather across the deep south. High pressure over us is providing this nice streak of weather conditions. We expect it to stick around through Friday. Temps will warm nicely with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and lower 70s Friday. An area of low pressure and accompanying weather will graze us Friday night into early Saturday. Clouds along with a few showers will be possible with the passage of this system. Temps will be held down just a bit due to clouds Saturday. Highs temps will fall back into the 60s. High pressure returns for Sunday and remains over the region through the middle of next week. This means we receive lots of sunshine and temps respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s by midweek. There will be a few chilly nights in there as well. Upper 30s to lower 40s are likely. Our next rain maker works towards the area later in the workweek.