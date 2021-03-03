Biscuits Host Children’s Home Charity Kickball Tournament, Saturday

by Kay McCabe

The Montgomery Biscuits will be hosting a charity kickball tournament, Saturday March 6, to raise money for Brantwood Children’s home in Montgomery.

The tournament kicks off at 10am on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium. Masks are required and will be available, as well as temperatures will be checked at the gate.

“You and your family, or people you come with can have your own little section,” said Brantwood Executive Director, Gerald Jones, “sit and enjoy, watch some kickball and watch some live music.”

Jones says the stadium is large enough for you, friends, and family to social distance and enjoy a live performance from local band, Souled Out.

To register teams for the tournament click here.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children (ages 5-10), children under 5 are free.