Calhoun falls in Semifinals despite Davison’s 45 points

by Adam Solomon

Calhoun senior and Alabama commit JD Davison scored 45 points against Midfield but it wasn’t enough in the 81-77 loss to end their season. Davison now turns his attention to Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide as he prepares for college ball.

BIRMINGHAM –Midfield High School’s Demarriee Jones scored 30 points and teammate Anthony Johnson had 23 to lead the Patriots (25-6) pass defending state champion Calhoun in the semifinals Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

The combined 53 points from the Patriots’ duo was needed since Calhoun senior J.D. Davison scored 45 points to keep the Tigers (16-8) close until the final buzzer.

Jones was 11-of-19 from the field and 8-of-11 at the foul line. He also had 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals, Johnson also had seven rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Jamarkus Alexander chipped in 16 point and cleared seven rebounds.

Calhoun’s Davison was 18-of-28 from the field and made 9-of-13 free throws. He also had a game-high 13 rebounds, had two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Teammates Joshua Curtis and Tederius Scott contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively. Curtis also cleared 12 rebounds.

Midfield advances with the win to face Lanett Saturday at 11:30 a.m., in the Class 1A championship game at Bill Harris Arena. The final will close out the 2021 AHSAA State Basketball Championships.