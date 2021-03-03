Gov. Kay Ivey to Hold News Conference Thursday to Update Alabama’s COVID-19 Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a news conference for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery to provide an update on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19. Alabama News Network plans to air the news conference live on CBS 8 and ABC 32, as well as on our mobile app and Facebook page.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join Ivey for the news conference.

Alabama is currently under a statewide face mask order, which expires Friday. It is not known whether Ivey will extend that order, as she has ever since she issued it for the first time last year.

This week, Mississippi and Texas are ending their statewide mask orders. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is calling on Ivey to do the same. Some health experts say it’s too soon.

As of this afternoon, the CDC says 13.8% of Alabama’s total population has received one dose of vaccine, while 7.1% have received two doses.