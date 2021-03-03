Improving Weather with Dry and Warmer Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THE WEEK: The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny by this afternoon and highs will return to the low and mid 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high in the low 70a. The weather stays dry during the day Friday, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of a disturbance that could squeeze out some light rain across portions of Alabama late Friday night. Highs Friday will be around 70°.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will maintain the chance for some patchy light rain Saturday morning, the sky should clear by the afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid and upper 60s, which are pretty close to seasonal average for the first weekend in March.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet through the week with mostly dry conditions and highs rising into the 70s by Tuesday and for the rest of the week. Overall a very quiet weather pattern for early March with no signs of severe weather or winter weather issues, and no widespread rain event.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan