Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth Again Calls for Statewide Face Mask Order to Be Lifted

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has once again called on Gov. Kay Ivey to lift the statewide face mask order. It is due to expire on Friday after Ivey has extended it numerous times.

Ainsworth wants Alabama to follow Texas and Mississippi, which are both ending their statewide mask orders. He says COVID-19 cases are declining both nationally and across Alabama.

In his statement, he says, “Since its implementation last July, I have held the position that a statewide mask mandate is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.

“In addition, it imposes a one-size-fits-all, big-government requirement on cities, towns, counties, and other areas that have low-to-moderate infection rates and little need for such a mandate.”

