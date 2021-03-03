President Biden to Appear Virtually at King Unity Breakfast in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden is scheduled to make a virtual speech at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma on Sunday. The announcement was made by Hank Sanders of the Selma-to-Montgomery March Commemoration Foundation Board.

The breakfast will take place at Wallace Community College Selma. Because of the pandemic, it will be a drive-in event in the parking lot, starting at 7:30 a.m.

President Biden spoke at the breakfast in 2014 when he was vice president. He also attended the Bridge Crossing Jubilee last year, the day after winning the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

Other speakers include U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina), Martin Luther King, III, Arndrea Waters King, Yolanda King, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia), U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), Martin Luther King, III, Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Black Voters Matter Co-Founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, SCLC President Charles Steele, Legal Defense Fund President Sherilynn Ifill, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) and others.

At the breakfast, Dr. Lafayette will honor four civil rights legends who died last year: Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Dr. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton.

After the breakfast at 9:30 a.m., participants will take part in a caravan across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where Dr. Lafayette and other leaders will place four wreaths near the bridge in honor of each.

The theme of the breakfast is “Unity, Now More Than Ever.” The breakfast and the caravan over the bridge are the only in-person events of the 29th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Many of the speakers will be appearing in person at the breakfast. In addition to the elevated stage for speakers, two giant LED screens and speakers will broadcast the events for people to hear with their windows rolled down or via an FM signal in their cars. Sealed continental breakfasts will be provided for all attendees.

