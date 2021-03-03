Reward Offered in Young Girl’s 1999 Slaying in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and CrimeStoppers have joined together to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed an 11-year-old girl more than 20 years ago.

Shameka Ray, 11, was reported missing from her Lee County home in January 1999. She was later found murdered in Valley, Alabama.

Ivey’s office and CrimeStoppers are offering $5,000 apiece to help clear the case 22 years later.

Anyone with information on Ray’s death is asked to contact Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4335.

