A Bit Cooler This Weekend

by Shane Butler



A mostly clear sky and light winds will set the stage for another chilly overnight period. Temps will fall into the lower 40s early Friday morning. Clouds will be on the increase and skies become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Looks like temps will still manage to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. An area of low pressure will be dropping down and through the deep south Friday night into Saturday. We could see a few showers passing through the area. A cold front will be sweeping through the area around the same time the low passes nearby. We’re on the backside of the boundary Saturday. You’ll notice a drop in temps as northerly winds usher in cooler air. Highs will only reach the mid 60s throughout the weekend. Some clouds may linger into early Saturday but the rest of the weekend is looking sunny. High pressure will make a stand across the deeps south and we go into a drier weather pattern. Lots of sunshine will lead to a warming trend through the upcoming workweek. Upper 70s to lower 80s will be likely Wednesday through Friday. Our next rain event may hold off until sometime that following weekend.