Abundant Sunshine Thursday; Clouds Increase Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a cool morning across central and south Alabama, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s. However, the sunshine is abundant, and midday temperatures rebounded into the 60s. The afternoon looks very nice, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and an essentially cloudless sky. Evening temperatures fall from around 60° at 7PM into the low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s, while clouds increase after midnight.

Friday may feature more clouds than sun. The culprit is an anomalous track by an area of low pressure. It likely tracks from central Texas into the north-central gulf between Thursday night and Saturday morning. While we’ll likely see more cloudiness through Saturday morning, it looks like most of the rain stays to our south and west. However, a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday or Saturday. Despite the clouds, Friday’s high temperatures could be near 70°. Friday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Saturday morning features plenty of clouds, but sunshine gradually returns through the afternoon. Temperatures wont’ be quite as warm, with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the low 40s, with upper 30s possible for some. Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather pattern stays quiet next week. Monday’s high temperatures appear closer to 70°, while the sky remains mostly sunny. Monday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Tuesday’s highs reach the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s high temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures could warm to around 80° on Thursday. Look for a sun/cloud mix both days, with a stray shower or two possible each day.