Bill Would Replace State Health Officer with Appointed Post

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama Senate committee has advanced a bill that would let the governor appoint the state’s top public health official. The Senate Health Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday to advance the bill by Sen. Jim McClendon to the Senate floor. McClendon, an optometrist, said the change would make the position more accountable to elected leaders. Two other doctors on the committee argued it wound interject politics into public health decisions. The bill does away with the position of state health officer. It creates the cabinet post of secretary of health who would be appointed by the governor.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved