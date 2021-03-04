Calls of Gunshots Lead to Marijuana Arrest in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting.

On March 3, around 8:30 pm, Montgomery police responded to a call of a shooting in the Cloverdale area. After canvassing the area, Montgomery police responded to the area of Mulberry Street and East Second Street. They received a call of a shooting and single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police made contact with a complainant. He said he inadvertently struck a utility pole after gunfire struck his car.

No injuries reported in the shooting and crash but police arrested and charged Eric Haskins, 26, with first degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

There’s no additional information available for release at this time.