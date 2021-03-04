Governor Ivey Extends Safer at Home Order Until April 9

by Alabama News Network Staff

After Texas and Mississippi lifted their mask order and removed COVID-19 restrictions, it left questions to whether Governor Kay Ivey. Will she lift the mask order and restrictions or will she extend it?

Governor Ivey announced at a press conference Thursday that she is extending the mask order and COVID-19 restrictions. The mask order set to expire on March 5, extended to April 9 by Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey made it clear that she will not keep the order in effect on April 9. This will be the last mask order extension. She says this extension is to allow businesses time to implement their own policies and make any adjustments they want ahead of April 9.

The following changes come with this Extended Safer at Home Order:

— In restaurants: the change would REMOVE the seating limit of eight at tables

— In senior citizen centers: outdoor programs will be allowed at the centers. Also, the Department of Senior Services would be allowed to write guidelines for outdoor programs the centers would have to follow

— In hospitals and similar institutions: the change would raise from a maximum of one to a maximum of two caregivers permitted to accompany someone in a hospital at any one time or in a nursing home, subject to reasonable restrictions imposed because of the local COVID-19 situation and other factors

