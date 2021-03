Montgomery Fire Crews Combat Fire on Edgar D. Nixon Avenue

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire in the 3100 block of Edgar D. Nixon Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire units located a W-3 working fire with flames and smoke visible. Fire crews quickly went on the offensive and extinguished the fire.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.