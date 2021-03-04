One Place Family Justice Center held Press Conference to Discuss How Cases Rise During COVID

by Ja Nai Wright

One Place Family Justice Center held a press conference today to discuss the increase in domestic violence during the pandemic.

Domestic violence has always been a serious problem nationwide, with over 300,00 calls to the national hotline per year. The Justice center spoke about how COVID-19 has contributed to the increase of calls and cases. It was announced that the national hotline surveyed victims from march to may of 2020 to determine how COVID was affecting them.

They received over 6,000 calls in which 91% of the victims feared for their lives. 60% reported physical abuse. There has been a 15% increase in calls in the past year. The Once Place Family Justice Center encourages people to reach out whenever they feel in danger.

If you or someone you know needs help be sure to reach out to the Justice center at https://www.oneplacefjc.org/ or call the domestic violence hotline.