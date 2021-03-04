Residents React to Gov. Ivey’s Mask Mandate Announcement

by Kay McCabe

As Governor Kay Ivey plans to extend the mask mandate one last time, through April 9, several residents gave their opinions to this announcement.

For many River Region residents, seeing Texas and Mississippi lift their mask mandates gave them hope Gov. Ivey would soon follow.

“I was hoping that would be us,” said resident, Jody, “but evidently it did not.”

For Registered Nurse Rene Browder, the mandate expiring in a month does not bother her, but she will continue to keep herself safe after it expires.

“I think it’s a personal choice of whether people will continue to wear a mask. I will continue to wear a mask,” said Browder.

For more information on Gov. Ivey’s mask order, visit here.