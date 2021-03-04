Sunny, Bright Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY, BRIGHT THURSDAY: Today will be a sunny day with highs ranging from the low to mid 70s across the state. The weather stays dry during the day Friday, but clouds will increase by the afternoon ahead of a disturbance that could squeeze out some light rain across portions of Alabama Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will maintain the chance for some scattered light rain Saturday morning, mainly across West and Southwest Alabama with a feature diving southeast from the Plains into the Gulf. The sky clears by the afternoon with cooler temperatures as highs will only be in the low 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet through the week with mostly dry conditions and highs rising into the 70s on Monday and for the rest of the week. Overall a very quiet weather pattern for early March with no signs of severe weather or winter weather issues, and no widespread rain event. Moisture levels will rise a bit over the latter half of the week, and we might have a day with isolated showers, but an upper ridge will keep of the major rain producing systems north and west of Alabama.

Have the most amazing Thursday ever!!!

Ryan