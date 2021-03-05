ADPH Working Plan for National Guard to Administer Coronavirus Vaccines

by Alabama News Network Staff

In an effort to reach more rural areas and vulnerable locations in Alabama, ADPH is planning on enlisting the help of the Alabama National Guard for vaccinations.

According to State Health Officer of Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris, initial plans are to have two mobile teams that would travel to the most vulnerable areas of the state, with a goal of administering 1000 shots a day.

“The idea will be to put them particularly in our high vulnerability area’s and have rotating clinics, probably looking at vaccinating about 4 days a week,” said Harris.

Equity in vaccinations is something that ADPH has stressed, but some demographics are still not being reach, particularly black and latino communities.

Much of these equity issues are due to vaccine apprehensions.

Earlier this week, Macon County officials announced that vaccine’s are available at area CVS stores, but was for Macon County residents only.

There’s no residency restriction on vaccinations, and Dr. Harris says this kind of language can create barriers for those seeking shots.

“We certainly want to prioritize Alabamaians of all kinds, but we also don’t want to create barriers for people trying to get vaccinations,” said Harris.

ADPH says it is possible that additional groups of people will be eligible for shots before the Governors April 9th stop date for the mask mandate.

To date more than one million people have been vaccinated in Alabama.

The state has also began distributing the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.