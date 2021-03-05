COVID-19 Pandemic Making It Hard for Working Women

by Alabama News Network Staff

More than 67 million women are currently employed in the U.S. For many of them, the pandemic has turned life upside down.

A LinkedIn survey finds 70% of working women feel they need to lower their career expectations. 60% feel they’re underperforming in all areas of life. 39% of working moms feel they are failing their children.

LinkedIn is also encouraging women to speak up if they think they deserve a raise, but finds they are less likely to do so than their male counterparts.

275,000 women left the workforce this past January, according to the Labor Department. That’s compared to 71,000 men.