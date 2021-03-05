LEAD Academy Resuming Traditional In-Person Learning on March 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first approved public charter school, has announced they will resume traditional in-person learning on March 29, the Monday following Spring Break. A virtual offering will no longer be offered from that point forward and all students will be required to return to campus.

“Starting in March of last year, public education changed as we knew it. The rise of COVID-19 created a new set of obstacles that every school has been challenged with overcoming,” said Erik Estill, LEAD Academy Executive Director. “Data is finally showing a significant downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and we believe it is finally safe for our students to have the opportunity to receive direct, in-person instruction from their teachers.”

Montgomery County saw a significant number of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic and again following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Data is finally showing a significant downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area. This is great news and something that we believe most families are ready for and welcome.

“The health and safety of our students have always been and will continue to be the number one priority of the Board and administration of LEAD Academy,” said Charlotte Meadows, Chairman of the LEAD Academy Board. “As we return to full traditional learning, the continued safety of the students and staff will remain a priority with daily sanitization of the facilities, social distancing, and required facemasks while on campus. We are excited about having all students back on campus and the opportunity to provide them with a traditional education.”

While the plan is to require the return of students on March 29th, the LEAD Academy Board and administration will continue to monitor cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery and surrounding areas and adjust plans accordingly. LEAD Academy has and will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with all state and local health officials.

LEAD Academy also recently opened registration for the 2021-22 school year. The priority deadline for enrollment will end March 26 and, if necessary, a lottery will be held on March 31. Families who are selected will have the opportunity to accept their spot by April 16th. Parents interested in registering or getting more information can visit LEAD’s website at www.leadacademyal.org.