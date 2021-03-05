Lottery, casino vote ahead in Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state senator said Alabama lawmakers are headed to a vote on a lottery and casino bill next week. Republican Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston said he expects his bill will come to the Senate floor Tuesday. It will be the first major test of the proposal to start a lottery and have as many as 10 casinos in the state. Marsh said last-minute negotiations are continuing over the number of casinos and other details. Alabamians last voted down the idea of a state lottery in 1999. Marsh said it’s time to put the idea in front of voters again.

