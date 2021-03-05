New Dashboard Shows COVID-19 Cases Dropping in Alabama Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its newest school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of March 5. The latest report shows another drop in the number of cases.

Keep in mind, some school systems such as Montgomery Public Schools, are all-virtual.

Overall, there were 672 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 848 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In our area, case numbers were relatively the same, although there was a significant drop in Elmore County schools.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – 6 (Fewer than 5)

Autauga County Schools – 30 (30)

Elmore County Schools – 16 (26)

Pike Road Schools – Fewer than 5 (Fewer than 5)

Dallas County Schools – Fewer than 5 (Fewer than 5)

Selma City Schools – 0 (0)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD