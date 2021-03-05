Post COVID Traveling is Expected to Increase By 2022

by Ja Nai Wright

Many people are experiencing extreme cabin fever from being stuck at home and are longing to see the world again.

Travel agents suggest that now is the best time to begin those vacation plans including ones for next year. The Alabama World Travel agency is encouraging people to begin booking those trips for the remainder of this year. With more Vaccinations being given out and the Alabama mask mandate projected to be lifted by April, more people are developing the urge to begin traveling once again.

Officials say that people have already begun making travel plans for the fall as well as the year 2022. They say that domestic travel is increasing for the fall, and international traveling will potentially be available for booking in the fall. Cruse lines are currently on hold but advanced booking has already begun, and the agency advises people to book now for future travels.

visit https://awtinc.com/ for more information or to speak with a travel agent.