Prattville Christian Lady Panthers Claim 3A Girls’ Basketball Title, First Championship in School History

Prattville Christian jumped out to a comfortable lead in the Class 3A girls’ basketball state tourney finals Friday, but then had to withstand a tremendous comeback effort by Sylvania to claim the Panthers’ first state championship with a 62-55 win.

The 3A girls’ finals tipped off Friday’s slate of championship finals at the 99th AHSAA State Basketball Championships being held at the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena.

Prattville Christian (28-8) dominated play inside to build a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter. That’s when the Rams turned up the pressure, especially in the backcourt and began their comeback. With just over five minutes to play, however, the Panthers had opened a 12-point 50-38 lead. With 40 seconds left, the lead had dwindled to five with PCA leading 56-51. That was as close as Sylvania could get.

The Panthers, coached by Jason Roberson, got strong inside play from sophomores CoCo Thomas and Class 3A state tourney MVP Hannah Jones. The duo turned in double-double performances with Thomas scoring 25 points and clearing 17 rebounds, and Jones, 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had a double-double in the semifinals. Avery Rogers added eight points and Ella Jane Connell had four points and six assists.

Sylvania (27-7), coached by Kyle Finch, forced 21 turnovers with guard Kenadie Lee scoring 11 points and making five steals. Leianna Currie led the Rams with 16 points and two steals. Ambriel Stopyak added eight points and Anna Farmer totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

PCA downs Sylvannia 62-55 in the 3A Girls State Championship game! pic.twitter.com/5NPMjFoiKE — Madison Jaggars (@madison_jaggars) March 5, 2021

Class 1A Girls’ All-Tournament Team

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, (MVP); Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian; Kenadie Lee, Sylvania; Leianna Currie, Sylvania; Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore.