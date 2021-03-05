Quiet March Weather…

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: The weather stays dry for today, but clouds will increase by the afternoon ahead of a disturbance that could squeeze out some light rain across portions of Alabama overnight. However, very limited moisture means most places will remain dry. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday starts off with clouds, but we should see a gradually clearing sky by the afternoon. It will be a cooler days with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet through the week with mostly dry conditions and highs rising into the 70s on Monday and for the rest of the week. Overall a very quiet weather pattern for early March with no signs of severe weather or winter weather issues, and no widespread rain event. Moisture levels will rise a bit over the latter half of the week, and we might have a day with isolated showers, but an upper ridge will keep of the major rain producing systems north and west of Alabama.

Have a fantabulous Friday and wonderfully whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan