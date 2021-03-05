Sunshine Returns With Cooler Temperatures During The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another mild early March day across central and south Alabama. The morning got off to a cool start, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s. Clouds were on the rise through the course of the day, however. As of the early evening, the clouds aren’t producing rain across our area. These clouds are streaming well east of an area of surface low pressure diving south through east Texas. Most of the rain associated with the low is well to our west, and should stay to our southwest through the night. However, there’s a chance a stray shower could clip south Alabama. Temperatures look cool for the evening, with readings near 60° at 7PM, gradually falling into the low 50s by 11PM. The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the 40s.

Sunshine gradually returns Saturday, but temperatures remain a touch cooler. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds fully clear Saturday night, with lows falling into the 30s to low 40s. Sunday features abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday night turns cool again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast early next week. Looks like high temperatures warm to around 70° Monday. Monday night turns cool once more, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. The rest of next week looks quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, and low 80s possible Thursday and Friday. The overall rain chance looks very small for next week, with perhaps a handful of stray showers possible Wednesday and beyond.