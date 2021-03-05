Troy University Fraternity Walking to Panama City to Raise Money for Wounded Soldiers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dozens of Troy University students are own their way to Panama City, Fla…and they are walking.

Members of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity are walking 128.3 miles from Troy to Panama City. The hike directly funds veterans through Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, a non- profit which assists soldiers in recovering from war, including those living with missing limbs and PTSD. The program funds outdoor activities for those who have served, helping to establish a sense of normalcy.

First time walker Parker McRoy says the walk is about serving others.

The walkers are scheduled to arrive at Pier Park in Panama City Beach Wednesday, March 10.

Donation link: https://ato.crowdchange. co/14526

For information: www.walkhard.info