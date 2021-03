Truck Fire Shuts Down I-85 South in Shorter Friday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Courtesy: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

2/3 Courtesy: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

3/3 Courtesy: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department Facebook





According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, I-85 South from exit 22 to exit 16 is shut down due to a truck fire. State Troopers say 85 southbound traffic is being rerouted to U.S Highway 80. Once more information is released Alabama News Network will update the story.