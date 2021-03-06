A Few Cool Nights Ahead, But A Warming Trend Next Week

by Ben Lang

Saturday afternoon was mild and mostly sunny for central and south Alabama. However, it wasn’t always that way, especially in the river region during the morning. There, the day started on a mostly cloudy note, while elsewhere there was already quite a bit of sunshine. Temperatures warmed into the 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. However, temperatures drop quite a bit overnight. For the evening, it won’t be terribly cold, with readings in the 50s through 9PM, then falling into the mid 40s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s under a clear sky. There could be some frost early Sunday morning.

Sunday’s temperatures rebound nicely, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine looks abundant throughout the day. Sunday night becomes cold again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine and mild temperatures continue for the start of next week, with highs near 70° Monday. Monday night features lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds increase somewhat on Tuesday, but it looks like a pretty nice day otherwise with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

The rest of next week features warmer temperatures as winds turn back out of the south. Wednesday’s highs warm into the mid and upper 70s. Wednesday night lows only fall into the 50s. Many locations could reach or exceed 80° Thursday and Friday. By Wednesday and through the end of the week, there’s a chance for a few stray afternoon showers as humidity begins to rise. However, next week still looks mainly dry.

Models begin to disagree on the approach of a front next weekend. The American GFS advertises the front entering and pushing through our area. That would lead to a decent chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. However, the European models keeps the front well to our northwest through Sunday, with the rain chance remaining slim to none for out area. Time will tell. Either way, looks like temperatures could warm into the upper 70s to low 80s each day.