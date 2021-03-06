No. 8 Alabama recovers from slow start to beat Georgia 89-79

by Madison Jaggars

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave No. 8 Alabama the lead, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide beat Georgia 89-79. Jahvon Quinerly led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14. Alabama matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins in the 1986-87 season. Georgia led by 14 in the first half but couldn’t maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Freshman K.D. Johnson had 16.