Pearl gets 600th win with Auburn’s victory in season finale

by Madison Jaggars

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Auburn pulled away late to beat Mississippi State 78-71 and give Bruce Pearl his 600th coaching victory in the Tigers’ season finale. Pearl is the 63rd coach in Division I history and the 21st active coach to reach 600 wins. Pearl’s record over 26 years of coaching is 600-237. This is his seventh season at Auburn. Jaylin Williams added 18 points for Auburn. Tolu Smith scored 20 points and D.J. Smith Jr. 19 for the Bulldogs.