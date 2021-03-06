U.S. Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a series of amendments. Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected.

Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.

Not a single Republican backed the bill in the Senate or when it initially passed the House. That shows the partisan environment that’s so far characterizing the early days of Biden’s presidency.

