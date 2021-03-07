A Couple More Cold Nights, But Trending Warmer This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and mild Sunday across central and south Alabama. While many locations saw morning low temperatures in the 30s, temperatures recovered into the 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Sunshine was abundant with very dry air in place. Dewpoints were only in the teens during the day. The dry air and a clear sky lends itself to another cold night, with lows for most in the mid and upper 30s early Monday morning. However, it won’t be as cold this evening, with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at 7PM into the mid 40s by 11PM.

Monday looks like another nice day, with abundant sunshine and highs near 70°. Monday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday features a sun/cloud mix, with highs in the low 70s. Winds turn to the southeast by Tuesday, which results in a warming trend for the rest of the week.

High temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Starting Wednesday, we could see a stray shower or two pop up during the afternoon. However, the rain chance remains slim to none throughout the week. High temperatures could reach or exceed 80° Thursday and Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, overnight lows only fall into the mid or upper 50s Thursday and Friday night.

The rain chance remains relatively low through next weekend. However, models hint that we could finally see another front roll our way late next weekend or early next week. That could lead to a better chance for rain, especially for early next week. High temperatures could be on either side of 80° Saturday and Sunday, but may be cooler early next week due to clouds and the possibility of rain.