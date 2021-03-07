President Biden Speaks Virtually at King Unity Breakfast in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the annual Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma.

President Biden commemorated the struggle for voting rights in Selma — as a battle fought and won.

“The blood of John Lewis and so many other brave and righteous souls that was spilled in Selma on this Sunday in 1965 sanctified a noble struggle,” said Biden.

A struggle Biden says continues today. He says right now there’s an all-out assault — on the right to vote.

“You know during the current legislative session elected officials in 43 states have already introduced 250 bills to make it harder for Americans to vote,” he said. “We can not let them succeed.”

Biden also announced the signing of an executive order — to make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote — and improve access to voting. It comes on the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted. If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

“Wonderful speech,” said Ruth Hall of Montgomery.

“I like the fact that he acknowledged John Lewis, I was here at his home going ceremony. I like the fact that right now he is actually for the people,” said Hall.

The Unity Breakfast — was a drive-in event this year — held in the parking lot of Wallace Community College Selma.

Attendees could see and hear — virtual — and live guest speakers at the event — from the safety of their vehicles.

The list of speakers included U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia — Congressman James Clyburn — and Martin Luther King III.

“All of them were able to be impactful, whether they were here or whether they were virtual,” said Melissa Moore of Montgomery.

“The one common thread that each of them had was that they were champion the cause of we’re still in the fight for voting.”

Congressman John Lewis — Rev. Joseph Lowery — Dr. C.T. Vivian — and Attorney Bruce Boynton were honored at that breakfast.

The Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast is sponsored by the Selma to Montgomery March Foundation.