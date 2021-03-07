U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Remembers Bloody Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) is remembering Bloody Sunday, which took place in Selma on March 7, 1965. She has released this statement:

“Today, we commemorate the 56th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the day when ordinary Americans in my hometown of Selma, Alabama, brought about extraordinary change as they peacefully demonstrated for the equal right to vote.

“Each year, we return to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to honor the heroic sacrifices made by those Foot Soldiers, but this year, we will do so without my beloved friend, Congressman John Lewis.

“While my heart breaks knowing that John will not lead this year’s commemorative march, my hope is that we will rededicate ourselves to his life’s work by restoring the full protections of the Voting Rights Act. As we’ve recently seen in state legislatures across this nation, voter suppression is alive and well. That is why we must pass H.R. 4, The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, to ensure all Americans can fully participate in our democracy.

“At such a great inflection point in our Nation’s history, let us remember John’s words, “Ours is the struggle of a lifetime, or maybe even many lifetimes, and each one of us in every generation must do our part.”

This year’s Bloody Sunday remembrance is taking place almost completely virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic. See a list of events here.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more coverage of Bloody Sunday events.