3 Alabama Professors on Leave Over Insensitive Photos

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave after racially insensitive Halloween photos surfaced of them. USA President Tony Waldrop made the announcement Friday. An independent investigation into the incident will be conducted by attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard, a former federal prosecutor. Multiple news agencies report the pictures were taken at an on-campus Halloween party in 2014. Then-Dean of the Mitchell College of Business and current finance professor Bob Wood was dressed in a Confederate soldier’s uniform, while professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy posed with a whip and noose. Despite Waldrop’s announcement, students continue to call for the professors’ termination. Wood and Sharland have apologized for their actions.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved