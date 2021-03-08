by Shane Butler

This is going to be one of those warm and mainly dry weeks that spreads spring fever like wild fire! High pressure will be over the southeast through most of the week. As a result, we get lots of sunshine and temps respond with 80s by late week. Mornings do start out a bit chilly early this week but that will change later in the week. The high pressure ridge will gradually move to our east and that kicks in a southerly wind flow. Moisture does increase but only in the form of clouds. Thinking we stay dry through at least Saturday. A frontal boundary does creep into the region Sunday and we begin to see some shower develop at that point. It’s looking like a much better chance of rain/storms early next week. In the mean time, enjoy this first round of real spring-like warmth coming our way this week.