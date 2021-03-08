A Very Pleasant Monday Afternoon, But Cool Again Monday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cold Monday morning with all of our area falling into the 30s. Many spots began the day near or below freezing, with recorded lows of 30° in Alexander City, Demopolis, and Selma. There was some frost around this morning, but it didn’t last long. We can thank the dry air in place for those cold temperatures. However, its a different story at midday, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70°. Sunshine remains abundant for the rest of the day, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then, expect another cool evening and cold night. Temperatures recede into the mid to upper 50s by 7PM. From there, temperatures gradually fall into the mid to upper 40s by 11PM, and overnight lows could fall into the 30s, with low 40s otherwise.

Tuesday looks like another nice day, though there will be some cloudiness. However, those clouds won’t produce rain, and temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s again. Tuesday night looks cool, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A warming trend begins Wednesday, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Starting Wednesday and through the end of the week, there could be a stray afternoon shower or two that tries to pop up in our area. However, looks like the mainly dry weather continues for the rest of the week. Humidity gradually rises also with winds becoming southeasterly starting Tuesday. Afternoon highs likely reach the low 80s for many locations Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm this weekend, but overall rain chances remain slim. Highs could warm into the low 80s Saturday, and at least the upper 70s Sunday. By late Sunday or Monday, another front could finally approach our area. For now, it looks like the rain chance through Sunday’s daytime hours is low, but rain appears more likely for Sunday night through Monday.