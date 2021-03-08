Bloody Sunday Memorial Honors Late Civil Rights Giants

by Alabama News Network Staff

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Activists who gathered virtually and in-person to commemorate a pivotal day in the civil rights struggle that became known as Bloody Sunday have called on people to continue the fight for voting rights. They also honored giants of the civil rights movement who died last year. They are Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton. Footage of the Bloody Sunday beatings galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The commemoration typically brings thousands of people to Selma. However, most of the events were held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

