Breaking: Monday Morning Wreck in Prattvile Leaves 3 Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

First responders are on the scene of an accident in Prattville near Highway 82 and Doster Industrial Road.

Prattville Police say 3 People have been reported dead and to expect delays in the area stay with Alabama News Network as this story develops.